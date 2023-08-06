Golf.jpg
The Lompoc High School athletic program will host a benefit golf tournament Sept. 3 at The Mission Club Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will be designated to benefit Lompoc High School athletics.

 Frank Cowan, File

Golfer check-in, registration, a pick-up lunch ticket and an open practice range are set for 11:30 a.m. the day of the tournament. A shotgun start is slated for 12:30 p.m. Dinner and awards are set for 5 p.m.

Registration fees are $125 for individual golfers, $600 for a team sponsor, $1,200 for a lunch sponsor and $3,500 for a major event sponsor.

