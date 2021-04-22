The St. Joseph boys basketball team is off to a 4-0 start.
The Knights beat Bakersfield Christian, a state finalist in 2020, 69-49 on Tuesday.
Senior Sam Bazunga, a 6-foot-5 post player, led the way with 22 points. Point guard Angel Ortiz added 11 points, Jincho Rivera added nine and Dre Roman and Steven Vasquez each added eight.
The Knights are set to play at Bakersfield Garces at 6 p.m. Thursday. They have wins over Ventura Foothill Tech, Westlake, Santa Barbara and now Bakersfield Christian. The Knights also have Morro Bay and Santa Ynez on the schedule this week, with games Friday and Saturday.
Bazunga is averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team. Rivera, who's committed to Chicago State, is averaging 15 points and and 11 rebounds.
Santa Ynez 69, Lompoc Braves 62
Jackson Ollenburger had eight points, including a clutch 3-point shot that sent the game to overtime with 15 seconds left on Tuesday.
Scottie Bunch led the Pirates with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Elijah Perkins led Lompoc with 21 Points. Dominic Ballesteros added 13 points and West Hierholzer had 10 points for the Braves
Landon Lassahn added 16 Points, a pair of blocks and nine rebounds. He also had an assist and three steals.
Ryan Devitt chipped in 11 Points and nine rebounds for Santa Ynez, also blocking five shots.
"Man our first win in four years against the Lompoc Braves," coach Walter Tyler said in an email. "It was a very exciting basketball game. I’m extremely proud of my players, coaches, family and fans who came out to support us tonight... That Lompoc Braves team is a very well-coached team. It was a great win from our entire team with amazing effort and patience, especially in overtime. Scottie and Landon led us home... the future is very bright for Pirate basketball!."
Girls basketball St. Joseph is 5-0
The Knights are unbeaten on the season and have an intriguing game against Orcutt Academy on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph freshman Avary Cain is averaging 21 points, five rebounds and four steals a game for the Knights.
Sophomore Candace Kpetikou is averaging 17.7 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.
Girls volleyball St. Joseph 3, Pioneer Valley 0
The Knights won 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 as Bailey Woodside led with 14 kills and seven aces.
Tressa Domingos added five kills, Olivia Laggren had four kills and Jordyn Thomas finished with 19 digs.
Softball Santa Ynez 17, Santa Barbara 0
Santa Ynez pitchers Boogie Grossini and Riley Vannasap combined for a no-hitter and struck out seven batters between them as the Pirates routed the Dons in a Channel League game.
The Pirates made it easy for their pitchers, racking up 11 runs and nine hits total during the first two innings.
Sydney Gills had three hits in the 14-hit Santa Ynez attack. Grossini, Molly Kadlec, Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez all had two.
Boys t ennis San Marcos 13, Santa Ynez 5
Josh Kazali and Charlie Hoose won twice at No. 1 doubles for the Pirates, who lost a Channel League match to the Royals.
Girls tennis Santa Barbara 12, Santa Ynez 6
Alma Hinkins and Sofia Curti swept three sets at No. 1 doubles for the Pirates, who lost a Channel League match to the Dons.
Santa Ynez freshman Morea Naretto won twice at No. 1 singles.
Baseball Santa Barbara 10, Santa Ynez 2 (8 innings)
The Pirates took a 2-0 lead into the seventh, but Sam Russell tied it for the Dons (4-0) with a two-out double then Santa Barbara exploded for eight runs in the eighth.
The bottom of the Dons order, Ty Montgomery, Russell and Wyatt Hastings, combined for four hits and five RBI.
Santa Ynez starter Jackson Cloud pitched six-plus innings. Mike Gills delivered a key RBI for the Pirates (4-6, 1-3 Channel League) in the sixth.
Photos: Righetti and St. Joseph open Mountain League series
