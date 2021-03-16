The St. Joseph girls tennis team beat Paso Robles 6-3 on Tuesday.

The Knights took four singles sets and two doubles sets in an Ocean League win over the Bearcats.

Michahjuliana Lundberg, at No. 1 singles, won her singles match 6-0, 6-1 for St. Joseph. Shianne Gooley, at No. 2, did the same.

Remy Waldron, at No. 3 singles, and Olivia Breault, at No. 4, both won in three sets for the Knights.

Lundberg and Gooley lost one game in a win at No. 1 doubles, Waldron and Breault dropped two games in a win at No. 2.

Girls soccer

St. Joseph 6, Lompoc 1

Sophomore Zorah Coulibaly scored a hat trick for the Knights.

Kayla Lopez got a goal and Lyric Jones and Isabella Ruiz scored one goal apiece.

Genesis Rodriguez had six saves in goal.

"The girls were super excited to be back. Our hard pre-season work paid off," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. "Julie Corteguera played a super game at center back. It was an outstanding overall effort, the girls communicated well and it was great to be back on the pitch."

Girls golf

Pioneer Valley 292, Nipomo 305

The Panthers won another Ocean League dual with a narrow win over Nipomo on Monday.

Clarissa Novela shot a 50 to earn medalist honors. Carmen Guerrero was right behind her with a score of 51. The other scorers for the Panthers were

Carmen Guerrero (51), Marissa Dollinger (63), Breanna Villalobos (64) and Katrina Mata (64).

Sophia Furness led Nipomo with a 51 as Alex Burdick (55), Leah Correale (61) and Grace Knight and Gracie Hedrick (69) rounded out the scoring for the Titans.

Pioneer Valley hosts Nipomo Thursday at Blacklake on the Lakes course. Start time is 3 p.m.

St. Joseph 253, Mission Prep 303

The Knights continued their dominant season with a decisive victory over Mission Prep Monday.

"All I can say is that it was one of the coldest days I've ever had on the golf course," Fosdick said. "The temperature was in the low 50s with winds around 20 mph all day. But the girls made it through."

Kaitlyn Nunez was the top scorer to earn medalist honors with a 47 at the Santa Maria Country Club. Macie Taylor carded a 49 and freshman Annie Heybl finished with a 50. Lita Mahoney (51) and Mackenzie Taylor (57) rounded out the Knights' scoring.

Margaret Heffernan was Mission Prep's top scorer with a 53.

Mission Prep hosts St. Joseph at Avila Thursday.

Girls volleyball

Cabrillo sweeps Santa Ynez

Cabrillo moved to 4-0 with an outdoor doublheader win over Santa Ynez.

Santa Ynez won the first set 25-13, but Cabrillo won 25-16, 27-25 and 25-22 to take the first match.

The two teams then ran it back and Cabrillo won the opening set 25-22 before Santa Ynez won the second set 25-16.

Cabrillo closed out the win with 25-15 and 25-21 victories in the final sets.

For Santa Ynez, Micheala Baker had 10 kills and five blocks, Giszelle Hrehor had eight kills and 3 blocks and Lauren Swing had 10 kills, five blocks and five aces.

Halle Swanson added four aces and five digs and Ginger Huddy had 10 digs.

Boys water polo

Santa Ynez 11, Atascadero 6

Santa Ynez improved to 4-2 overall as the Pirates beat Atascadero on Monday in the Pirates' last home match of the season.

Landon Lassahn led Santa Ynez with five goals. Addison Hawkins added three and Brock Hrehor, Liam Hanson and Joel Pakulski had one goal each. Tristan Linder had eight saves in goal and five steals. The Pirate defense had 20 steals.

Santa Ynez plays at Santa Barbara on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 13, Atascadero 6

Taye Luke led the Pirates with seven goals, one assist, two steals and kickouts.

Sydney Gills added two goals, a steal and two positive kickouts. Tabitha Pearigen had two goals and Ananda Main chipped in one goal and a pair of assists.

In goal, Peyton Pratt had 14 blocks, four assists and a steal. Santa Ynez plays at Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

College soccer

Bulldogs lose at BC

BAKERSFIELD — The Hancock College men's soccer team was unable to top Bakersfield, falling 3-1 in their first road test of the abbreviated spring season on Saturday.

The first half looked to be a scoreless defensive battle until the Renegades netted a goal with two minutes remaining on the clock. Bakersfield built a 3-0 lead after notching two additional goals in the 51st and 69th minutes of play. Carlos Ramirez scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the 73rd minute with an assist from Edgar Garces.

Hancock is set to return to the pitch on Friday at home against College of the Sequoias. Spectators will not be permitted at the event, but fans can watch the contest online.