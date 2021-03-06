The cross country teams from Lompoc and Santa Ynez squared off at Cabrillo High School Saturday morning for a Channel League dual.

A total of 41 runners competed in the three races, a JV boys race and girls and boys varsity races.

The Santa Ynez boys and Lompoc girls won the team races.

Lompoc High swept the varsity races in terms of individual winners. Andres Lerena won the boys, completing the three miles in 16 minutes, 57.52 seconds. Lompoc's Mallory Branum, who was a standout last year for Lompoc, returned to action in fine form, winning the girls race in 22:41.45.

The Santa Ynez boys beat the Lompoc boys 26-30. Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 25-30 in the girls race.

The top five finishers in the girls race were Branum, Lompoc's Lauren Jensen, Lompoc's Hanna Brooks, Santa Ynez' Victoria Bernard and Pirate runner Lily Tullis.

The top five finishers in the boys race were Lerena, Santa Ynez' Joey Linane, Lompoc's Paul Lawver, Santa Ynez' Carson Gann and teammate Vincent Musante.

"I'd like to give a special shoutout to both Lompoc and Santa Ynez cheerleaders and coaches for coming out to support and cheer our cross country runners on during their races!" Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said in an email. "Huge thank you to Cabrillo athletic director Gary (West) and cross country coach Mike (Harnden) for hosting today's meet at Cabrillo for Lompoc and Santa Ynez and providing this opportunity to our student-athletes."

The top finishers in the JV boys were all from Lompoc: Ricardo de Jesus won, followed by Eduardo Carvajal and Ronan Campfield. Alex Moisan was the top finisher for Santa Ynez.

Saints sweep Knights in XC

The Santa Maria varsity cross country team cruised to a 15-49 win over St. Joseph in a three-mile race Saturday morning. The Saints are now 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in league races.

The Saints had a perfect score with their runners taking the top five spots.

Yair Torres, perhaps the top runner in the county, won the race in 15:47. He was followed by teammates Luis Diaz (16:33), Aram Ramirez (17:27), Arquime DeJesus (17:28) and Manny Barbosa (17:36).

The Saint' girls team won 16-47 in another three-mile race to improve to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in league. Santa Maria took the first four spots led by Yadira Tello (21:31), Annais Vega (21:36), Vanessa Juarez (21:43) and Ita Olea (21:46). Santa Maria's Joseline Meza (21:58) finished sixth. Alexis Medina was the top finisher for St. Joseph in 21:56.

The Saints have three more league races, with Templeton, Mission Prep and Morro Bay left on the schedule. The Saints take on Morro Bay Friday.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 10, Paso Robles 7

Taye Luke led the Pirates with a solid all-around game, scoring five goals while assisting on two others, with two steals.

Sydney Gills added four goals, two assists and three steals. Tabitha Pearigen accounted for one goal and one steal while goalie Peyton Pratt had 12 blocks and two steals.

The Pirates have their home opener Tuesday against San Marcos.

Boys water polo

Santa Ynez 17, Paso Robles 12

The Pirates won at Paso Robles , pulling away with a big seven-goal third quarter.

Landon Lassahn had a huge game, scoring 10 times while dishing out two assists. He also had three steals and forced an exclusion.

Jackson Cloud added three goals for the Pirates while Tristan Linder, Addison Hawkins, Brock Hrehor and Liam Hanson added one goal each.

Linder made six saves and Gunnar Johnson had five saves in goal.

The Pirates have their home opener on Tuesday against San Marcos. It's slated to start at 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball (Friday night)

Bishop Diego 3, Santa Ynez 1

The Cardinals beat the Pirates in four sets at Bishop Diego, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 28-26.

Lauren Swing racked up six aces, four kills and three blocks for the Pirates. Jayda Henrey had four kills and three blocks.

Hannah Allen had four kills and two blocks for Santa Ynez. Ashley Martin served four aces and Halle Swanson smacked four kills.