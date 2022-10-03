090322 OAHS VCA FTB 03.JPG
Valley Christian's Jordan Tittes had a big hand in the Lions' 75-20 win over Cuyama Valley on Saturday. 

Jacob Sanders ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns, Sean Swain threw for three more scores and Valley Christian Academy (3-1, 1-0) routed Cuyama Valley 75-20 at VCA Saturday in the Lions' Coast Valley League football opener.

Sanders carried the ball 13 times. Teammate Jordan Tittes racked up 111 yards and three touchdowns on 11 rushes as the Lions tagged the Bears (5-1, 0-1) with their first loss this year.

James Fakoury caught three touchdown passes and ran for another for the Lions. Fakoury caught three passes for 59 yards and rushed five times for 52 yards. 

