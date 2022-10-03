Jacob Sanders ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns, Sean Swain threw for three more scores and Valley Christian Academy (3-1, 1-0) routed Cuyama Valley 75-20 at VCA Saturday in the Lions' Coast Valley League football opener.
Sanders carried the ball 13 times. Teammate Jordan Tittes racked up 111 yards and three touchdowns on 11 rushes as the Lions tagged the Bears (5-1, 0-1) with their first loss this year.
James Fakoury caught three touchdown passes and ran for another for the Lions. Fakoury caught three passes for 59 yards and rushed five times for 52 yards.
Noah List racked up 16 tackles on defense for the Lions, and Fakoury intercepted two passes. Sanders had 10 tackles and an interception. Tittes made 10 tackles himself, and he forced a fumble.
VCA has a bye this week. The Lions will play a CVL game at Pismo Beach Coastal Christian at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.