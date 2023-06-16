Balderas July 28 fight

Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas will box on the undercard in an event featuring Seniesa Estrada defending her WBC and WBA minimumweight world titles July 28 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

 Mikey Williams, Top Rank Inc

Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas will box on the undercard in an event featuring Seniesa Estrada defending her WBC and WBA minimumweight world titles July 28 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Balderas (14-1, 12 knockouts), who was a U.S. Olympian in 2016, will go against Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia in an eight-round lightweight fight.

Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs), a 12-year pro, will go against former world champion Leoneia Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO). In a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (I9-0, 10 KOs) will go against Sacramento native Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs).

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you