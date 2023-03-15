031523 Round Table 01

St. Joseph's CharliRay Escobedo, a junior, was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week on Monday.

 Contributed, Alex Simkins

A pair of St. Joseph athletes are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively for the week ending March 11.

St. Joseph's CharliRay Escobedo, a junior, pitched a one-hit complete game as the St. Joseph softball team moved to 5-0 on the season with a 6-0 win at home over Bakersfield Christian Wednesday.

Escobedo helped herself by going 2-for-3 at the plate, with a solo home run, two RBIs and a walk.

