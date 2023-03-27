Josue Garcia and Avary Montgomery did a lot of good work for their respective teams last week.
As a result, they are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 25.
Garcia pitched two innings of hitless relief, the seventh and eighth, helping the Pioneer Valley baseball team to a wild 14-11 win over Cabrillo in eight innings in the first game of an Ocean League doubleheader at Pioneer Valley Saturday.
The Panthers, the designated visiting team for the opener, led 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth in regulation. The Conquistadores scored eight runs. Pioneer Valley tied the game with five runs in the top of the seventh, went back ahead with three in the top of the eighth then Garcia shut the door on the Conqs for the second straight inning.
Garcia, a right-handed junior pitcher-catcher for the Panthers, earned the win. The loss was the first of the year for the Conquistadores. Both teams are now 3-1 in Ocean League play. Besides his work on the mound, Garcia drove in three runs in the opener.
Cabrillo bounced back to win the second game 8-2, though Garcia did go 4-for-4 at the plate for Pioneer Valley.
Montgomery went 3-for-5, helping the Lompoc softball team edge Righetti 3-2 in 11 innings in at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams Thursday. At press time, Lompoc was set to play at St. Joseph in a key league game Monday afternoon.
