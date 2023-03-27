Josue Garcia and Avary Montgomery did a lot of good work for their respective teams last week.

As a result, they are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 25.

Garcia pitched two innings of hitless relief, the seventh and eighth, helping the Pioneer Valley baseball team to a wild 14-11 win over Cabrillo in eight innings in the first game of an Ocean League doubleheader at Pioneer Valley Saturday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

