When Josue Elena was a sophomore, Santa Maria coaches moved the quarterback up from the junior varsity to the varsity three games into the Santa Maria program's 2021 season.

The move has benefited the program and the player. "Being moved up from the junior varsity was great," Elena said. "I got a chance to grow, to know my (varsity) teammates better."

"I saw it as an opportunity to help the (varsity) team and a good opportunity for me (personally)."

