Even when opposing defenses triple-teamed Orcutt Academy freshman forward Elizabeth Johnson, the result for the defense was usually unsuccessful.

Opposing offenses generally met the same fate whenever they challenged 6-foot-4 St. Joseph senior Candace Kpetikou in the paint.

Johnson and Kpetikou are the 2023 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team's Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year respectively. Johnson averaged a double-double, 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds, including an average of 6.8 on offense, a game.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you