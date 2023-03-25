In a game featuring some of the best basketball players in the area, Pioneer Valley senior Jace Gomez really distinguished himself.

Gomez led the South with 14 points, and the South boys beat the North 104-85, completing a sweep for the South girls and boys teams at the 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Saturday night.

The games matched northern Santa Barbara County seniors (the South teams) against their San Luis Obispo County counterparts (the North squads).

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

