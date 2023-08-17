It's time for school year sports to get cranked up again on the Central Coast.

Several local teams were slated to be in action Tuesday. More will compete later in the week as the fall sports campaign gets rolling.

The Lompoc girls tennis team and Cabrillo boys water polo squad each won CIF 2022 Central Section Division 3 titles in their respective schools' first school year in the Central Section. Both squads will open later this month.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

