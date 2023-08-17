It's time for school year sports to get cranked up again on the Central Coast.
Several local teams were slated to be in action Tuesday. More will compete later in the week as the fall sports campaign gets rolling.
The Lompoc girls tennis team and Cabrillo boys water polo squad each won CIF 2022 Central Section Division 3 titles in their respective schools' first school year in the Central Section. Both squads will open later this month.
After winning the Ocean League championship, Lompoc's girls tennis squad figures to be challenged by a move to a higher league, the Mountain League. The good news for the Braves is that they have a good core of players returning.
In its first appearance at the meet in program history, the Pioneer Valley boys cross country team won the 2022 Central Section Division 3 championship. Orcutt Academy's girls squad will also attempt to return to the state meet. Orcutt has been moved up to the Mountain League after winning the Ocean League title.
Both teams will make their respective 2023 debuts in early September.
Meanwhile, the area high school football season will start with Lompoc hosting Agoura at 7 p.m. Thursday night and then resume with a big slate of games Friday evening.
Lompoc will try to make due this year without the graduated Cavin Ross, who broke the Santa Barbara County passing yardage in 2022.
St. Joseph, which won four outright league championships and shared one in sixth-year coach Pepe Villasenor's first five years at the helm, will try to continue its Mountain League dominance.
Pioneer Valley will attempt to carry the late-season momentum it generated late last season into 2023. After a 4-6 regular season, the Panthers made it to the first sectional title game in program history before falling in the Division 5 title game at eventual Division 6-A state champion Atascadero.
Santa Maria gathered some late season momentum as well in 2022, winning in an upset in its regular season finale at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley. The Panthers got rolling after that one.
Meanwhile, Righetti will start under new coach Rus Pickett when it hosts Bakersfield Friday night at 7 p.m.
This should be an interesting football season - and an intriguing fall sports campaign, for that matter.
I have a new favorite disgruntled spectator's comment to an official.
It's "I have (the play) on video."
Yeah, video shot from many feet away, on a cellphone and, if it's baseball, likely from behind a backstop of some kind.
I've never heard "I have (the play) on video," spoken in an angry tone. The statement seems to be delivered as an invitation to an official to become "enlightened," by looking at the video.
Wisely on the officials' part, I've never seen one express an interest in pausing a game, or taking the time ever as far as that goes, to look at what a spectator has on video.
"I believe in the work ethic. I just don't believe in the work, work, work ethic."
- The late Bud Grant, who was a highly respected NFL coach with the Minnesota Vikings.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.