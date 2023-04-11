041223 Spring Break
Righetti, coached by Kyle Tognazzini, has the longest winning streak of any local high school baseball team at nine games. The Warriors are hosting the Righetti Tournament Wednesday through Friday, entirely at Righetti this year.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Spring break has slowed the area sports scene, but it has by no means ground to a halt.

The schedule this week called for two local high school baseball tourneys, and the Righetti Best of the West Softball Tournament, which will take place Thursday through Saturday.

A number of area teams, including host Nipomo, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Arroyo Grande, are in the Nipomo Tournament, which began Monday and concludes Wednesday.

VOTE: Ten in the mix for area Player of the Week honor

