Former Righetti High School stars and close friends Kristina Santiago, left, and Desiree Hitch faced off against each other during Thursday's basketball game. Santiago is the head coach for St. Joseph High School and Hitch is the head coach for Righetti High School.
Kristina Santiago and Desiree Hitch (née Domingues) are two of the most decorated players in Righetti High School history who graduated a year apart. They played three years of varsity basketball together. They are also close friends.
In fact, when she was named the St. Joseph girls basketball team's coach shortly before the start of the 2023 season, Hitch, the Righetti girls team's veteran coach, "was the first one I called," said Santiago.
Besides being the St. Joseph girls basketball coach, Santiago is also the assistant dean of students at the school.
She and Hitch spoke Thursday night shortly after coaching against each other for the first time. St. Joseph, the front-runner in the Mountain League and one of the top-ranked girls basketball teams in the CIF Central Section, was simply too much for Righetti and took an 85-40 league win at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
The game was a make-up of the one between the teams that had been scheduled for Jan. 9 but was postponed because of heavy rains in the area.
Santiago and Hitch exchanged a hug and chatted briefly beforehand Thursday night.
After Santiago got word that she was the new St. Joseph girls basketball coach, "She wanted to call me," said Hitch.
"Kristina has a lot of basketball knowledge, and now she's sharing it with a very talented group of girls. St. Joseph is a very talented basketball team."
Santiago said Thursday night that it was an emotional time for her. Not only had she coached against her close friend for the first time, "It was good to be back in this gym," where Santiago had accomplished so much, the St. Joseph coach said.
"It's been awhile," Santiago said as she was in the midst of receiving hugs and greetings from well-wishers.
When it came to whether or not she was focusing on the days before the game on the fact that it was Santiago that she would be coaching against, "It was just another game to me," Hitch replied with a chuckle.
"I've coached against St. Joe's for awhile. I know how they play, no matter who's coaching."
With an uptempo style that produced a lot of points, St. Joseph quickly put a lot of distance between itself and Righetti, which was playing without forward Irie Torres. Torres notched a double-double in Righetti's prior two games.
"Makiah (Cutliff) is my tallest player, but Irie is my inside player," said Hitch. Hitch said Torres was ill Thursday night. "She'll be back next week," the Righetti coach said.
Santiago's squad got well-rounded scoring Thursday night. Kai Oani, besides being all over the place making plays on defense and dishing off to teammates for baskets, scored a game-high 23 points. Candace Kpetikou popped in 22 points, Avary Cain had 13 and Analyssa Cota put in 12.
Cutliff led the Warriors with 16 points. Bree Luna scored 11.
The 6-foot-1 Santiago and the 5-2 Hitch thrived together at Righetti. Santiago led the team in scoring every year she played with Hitch there, and Hitch was the league Defensive Player of the Year three times during her Righetti career.
Hitch went on to play at Cal State Los Angeles and Santiago went on to play for Cal Poly, where she set eight school records. Santiago was eventually elected into the Cal Poly Hall of Fame. She played professionally in Europe for five years.
Throughout the years, Hitch and Santiago said, they have remained close and have talked with each other often.
Besides being coaches, both are parents. Hitch has two children, and Santiago has one.
"She and I have shared so much together, and now it's come full circle," Santiago said Thursday night.
