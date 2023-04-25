Righetti senior Isaiah Abrigo and freshman Emily Fortin are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively for the week ending April 22.
Abrigo won the open 400 in 51.30 seconds, the 200 in 22.99 and ran the third leg for the 4x1 relay team that won in 43.48 for the Righetti track team at the Santa Barbara County Championships. The Righetti boys and girls each won a respective team title.
Fortin pitched a complete game all three times as Righetti went 3-0 for the week. All of the Warriors' games last week were on the road.
The freshman right-hander gave up a combined two runs, one earned, and six hits. She struck out 19. Fortin had two hits, both doubles, drove in four runs and scored twice in Righetti's 11-2 Mountain League win at Paso Robles Tuesday.
The Warriors earned a 10-0 league win at Mission Prep Thursday. The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Righetti won 4-0 at Thousand Oaks in a non-league game Saturday.
