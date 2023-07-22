Santa Maria High School Athletic Director Dan Ellington has announced that there will be an induction dinner for the inaugural school sports Hall of Fame inductees.
Ellington said the dinner is tentatively scheduled for February of 2024 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
There are 27 inductees. Some of the inductees will be honored posthumously. Here is the list of inductees by sport.
Tom Hawkins (for the years 1966-76); Wayne King (1962-66); Miles Moore (1964-68); Jon Martin Kirchoff (1974-78); Ricky Johnson (1974-76), Eddie Johnson (1980-84), Terry Hermeling (1960-64), Donald Gatewood (1953-57); Barney Eames (1982-90).
Mike Draper (1969-73); Curtis Reade (1971-75); James Steels (1975-79); Crystal (Johnson) Smith (1976-80); Joan (Carole) Edwards (1970-78); Vince Silva (1980's); Ralph Baldiviez (1964-67); Maurecia (Clark) Rea (1996-99).
John Rudometkin (1955-58); Steve Patterson (1962-66); Terri Reade-Bramer (1974-78); Tami (Moeller) Anderson (1972-76); Bob McCutcheon (1964-67); Bobby White (1960's).
Donald Wilson (1952-63); Bryn Smith (1969-73).
Dante Dettamanti (1957-60); Karl Bell (1959).
The Santa Maria High School Athletics Hall of Fame aims to "recognize, honor, and celebrate individuals and teams who have brought distinction to themselves and SMHS through significant contributions to athletics," according to the school website.
For future classes, people may nominate an individual for consideration by the Santa Maria High School Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
The school has set forth basic guidelines for considering a nominee. Individuals and teams that have made "outstanding contributions to SMHS athletics and achieved high levels of success, distinction, and/or recognition" may be considered.
"Individuals should have an honorable and respectable reputation/ public image since leaving Santa Maria High School," the school's application says.
Candidates are not eligible for induction until at least five years after separation from Santa Maria High and stronger consideration will be given to those student-athletes who participated for two seasons or more.
Consideration of nominees for induction will have specific minimum criteria used for determining eligibility and viability of all nominations. The general minimum standards for considering nominations are as follows:
All nominations must have high levels of achievement during athletics participation at SMHS or other evidence of honor, distinction, or service to the SMHS athletics program, the ballot reads.
Nominees must be "a person of sound character, judgment and distinction in such ways that positively represent SMHS," and must have no record of criminality or other "illegal behaviors or activities that would reflect poorly on SMHS."
Student-athletes must have a minimum of five years’ separation from SMHS, selection to First Team all-Conference or equivalent and notable success after leaving SMHS in athletics or other endeavors.
Coaches and administrators must have a minimum of five years’ separation from a school coaching or administrative role. and have been honored as Coach of the Year or equivalent.
Teams to be nominated must also have a minimum of five years’ separation from SMHS and championship titles or equivalent.
Those nominated in the meritorious service category must have demonstrated service, contribution and support of SMHS athletics and a minimum of five years of recognized service and/or support.
No separation time from a service or support role is required.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.