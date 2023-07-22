Santa Maria High School Athletic Director Dan Ellington has announced that there will be an induction dinner for the inaugural school sports Hall of Fame inductees.

Ellington said the dinner is tentatively scheduled for February of 2024 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

There are 27 inductees. Some of the inductees will be honored posthumously. Here is the list of inductees by sport. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

