The inaugural Rep Righetti ceremony is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. inside Warrior Gym at Righetti High School.
"The purpose of Rep Righetti is to bring the community - players, parents, staff, student body - together prior to our first game of the (football) season each year," said first-year Righetti coach Rus Pickett. "Our players will get their "R" to put on their helmet."
Alumni guest speakers are slated to pass out the "R"s.
The Righetti band and cheer squads are slated to be at the ceremony, with baseball coach Kyle Tognazzini giving a welcome and handling introductions, including introducing the varsity football players in numerical order. Tognazzini is slated to close the ceremony.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.