The Lompoc High School flag football team will play its inaugural game Thursday. The Braves will host Santa Barbara at 6:30 p.m. at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
The CIF sanctioned girls flag football for the first time, for the 2023-24 school year. Lompoc is the only school in the Central Section to have a girls flag football team for the sport's first CIF season. Several Southern Section schools are slated to have girls flag football squads.
"I'm pretty sure other Central Section schools will pick up on the sport," Lompoc coach Ashley Coelho said as her squad was early into its summer workouts schedule. "I think the other Central Section schools are missing out on a fun opportunity.
"All of the Santa Barbara schools have girls flag football," said Coelho. "Florida already has it."
There are 23 players on the Lompoc roster. Samantha Raygoza is the lone senior. Sophomore Tara Terrones, junior Ava Gallegos and freshman Madison Caballero are the team captains.
The Braves have three home games scheduled, Thursday night against Santa Barbara, against San Marcos Sept. 19 and against Ventura Oct. 19. All three are slated for 6:30 p.m. starts.
Lompoc's games will consist of two 20-minute halfs on an 80-yard field. Teams will play seven-on-seven. Besides the three home games, the Braves are slated to play at Dos Pueblos Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., at Oxnard Hueneme Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and at the Hueneme Tournament Oct. 7 at a time TBA.
Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones and her husband, Paul, will be Coelho's assistants for Lompoc's inaugural girls flag football season.
