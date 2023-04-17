041523 Best of the West 01.jpeg
Huntington Beach won the Best of the West softball tournament over the weekend. The Oilers edged previously 15-0 Sutter 1-0 in pool play at the Hagerman Sports Complex Friday then tagged Westlake Village Oaks Christian with its first loss of the season in the title game at Righetti High School Saturday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Huntington Beach won the 2023 Best of the West Tournament championship, and the Oilers defeated two previously unbeaten teams to do it.

The Oilers edged previously 15-0 Sutter 1-0 in pool play at the Hagerman Sports Complex Friday then tagged Westlake Village Oaks Christian with its first loss of the season in the title game at Righetti High School Saturday. The Oilers (18-4) beat the Lions (21-1-1) 8-3 for the championship.

Leading 2-0, the Oilers broke the title game open with five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Huntington Beach junior left-hander Zoe Prystajko, a Stanford commit, pitched a two-hit complete game, and she helped herself by hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning.

