Huntington Beach won the 2023 Best of the West Tournament championship, and the Oilers defeated two previously unbeaten teams to do it.
The Oilers edged previously 15-0 Sutter 1-0 in pool play at the Hagerman Sports Complex Friday then tagged Westlake Village Oaks Christian with its first loss of the season in the title game at Righetti High School Saturday. The Oilers (18-4) beat the Lions (21-1-1) 8-3 for the championship.
Leading 2-0, the Oilers broke the title game open with five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Huntington Beach junior left-hander Zoe Prystajko, a Stanford commit, pitched a two-hit complete game, and she helped herself by hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Saige Anderson got the Oilers' big fifth inning rolling with a sacrifice fly for her second RBI of the game.
The Oilers scored the rest of their fifth-inning runs after the Anderson sacrifice fly for the second out. Morgan Drotter beat out an infield hit for an RBI, another run scored on an error on the play then pinch hitter Ashley Long and starter Sophia Knight both drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI each.
Prystajko no-hit the Lions until the sixth. Justine Lambert put down a perfect bunt for a hit after pinch hitter Gianna Garcia drew a lead-off walk then Lily Knox lined a two-out, 3-2 pitch for a no-doubt three-run homer over the left field fence.
Prystajko set down the next four batters to secure the tournament title for the Oilers.
Pool D winner Paso Robles gave Huntington Beach a run in the semifinals at Righetti. Aalia Torres tied the game for the Bearcats at 3-3 with a two-run single in the top of the seventh. Anderson won it for the Oilers with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-3 Huntington Beach win.
Anderson walloped the first pitch to her in the fourth inning into the right-center gap for an RBI double to put the Oilers ahead 2-0.
Prystajko and her battery mate, catcher Abcde Ornelas, had two hits each for the Oilers in the title game.
Righetti 4, Merced El Capitan 0
After falling hard Friday, 16-0 against 15-1 Sutter in a pool C game, the Warriors (4-11) salvaged a 2-2 tournament appearance with a win over the Gauchos (6-5) at the Hagerman Sports Complex Saturday.
Righetti right-hander Emily Fortin pitched a three-hit complete game. Meghan Calderon tripled in the first inning then Lillie Torres drove her in with an infield single for the first run of the game.
Tori Salazar led off Righetti's three-run fourth inning with a double. Fortin drew a bases-loaded-walk, then Torres and Helena Jaime hit consecutive RBI singles.
Righetti batters narrowly missed hitting home runs three times. All three drives went for outs. El Capitan center fielder Jenay Scott robbed Fortin of a grand slam in the fifth when she made the catch at the center field fence netting then hung on to the ball for the third out as she tumbled over the fence.
Scott was not hurt on the play.
Righetti will play a Mountain League game at Paso Robles Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Gauchos dropped to 6-5.
St. Bonaventure 20, Santa Maria 4 (5 innings, run rule)
The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Santa Maria scored all its runs with two outs in the fifth. Destiny Melena hit an RBI single, Sonora Glidewell did the same, Phoebe Becerra scored on a passed ball on a swinging third strike then Brianna Hill hit another RBI single before St. Bonaventure pitcher Jennifer Garcia got the last out.
The Seraphs moved to 11-7. The Saints dropped to 1-11.
Santa Maria will play an Ocean League game at Orcutt Academy Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Lompoc 12, San Marcos 2 (6 innings, run rule)
Gabi Arias grounded a sharp RBI single to left field in the bottom of the sixth then sprinted around the bases to score after the ball went under the Royals left fielder's glove.
