Track athletes from Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Santa Maria and St. Joseph braved brisk temperatures in the 50's and a bitterly cold 13-mph wind to compete at the Santa Maria City Classic at Righetti Tuesday.

In an afternoon meet at Righetti's Warrior Stadium that stretched well into the evening, host Righetti's varsity squads earned respective city championships. The Righetti boys won with 166 points to runner-up Pioneer Valley's 70, and the Righetti girls scored 110 points to second-place Orcutt Academy's 84.

The Santa Maria boys finished third with 52 points. St. Joseph (36) and Orcutt Academy (31) followed. The Pioneer Valley girls wound up third with 69 points. Santa Maria (53) and St. Joseph (15) followed.

