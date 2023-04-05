Track athletes from Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Santa Maria and St. Joseph braved brisk temperatures in the 50's and a bitterly cold 13-mph wind to compete at the Santa Maria City Classic at Righetti Tuesday.
In an afternoon meet at Righetti's Warrior Stadium that stretched well into the evening, host Righetti's varsity squads earned respective city championships. The Righetti boys won with 166 points to runner-up Pioneer Valley's 70, and the Righetti girls scored 110 points to second-place Orcutt Academy's 84.
The Santa Maria boys finished third with 52 points. St. Joseph (36) and Orcutt Academy (31) followed. The Pioneer Valley girls wound up third with 69 points. Santa Maria (53) and St. Joseph (15) followed.
Participation seemed solid though, "Some teams are holding people out," Righetti coach Megan Cota said during the meet. "Pioneer Valley has a meet at San Luis Obispo (Wednesday), and we've got the Arcadia Invitational coming up this weekend."
Righetti qualifiers for the prestigious Arcadia Invitational include the boys 4x100 relay team of Malakai Langley, Isaiah Abrigo, Jaden Styles and Isaac Hernandez, Riley Allen in the girls 100 and Kendra Daniels in the girls high jump.
"This is the first time in four years we've had anyone qualify," said Cota.
Allen won the girls 200 in a personal best 25.68 seconds Tuesday though, "I love the 100," the junior said. "I ran the 200 today for conditioning.
"The wind is really bad," said Allen. "It's the worst I've run in this year."
Abrigo won the boys open 200 in 22.47. Daniels won her signature event, the high jump, at 5 feet, 2 inches. She also won the girls long jump with a personal best 16-6 and the 100 in 13.12. The Righetti boys 4x100 relay team that qualified for the Arcadia meet did not run Tuesday.
Brandon Squibb had a huge day for the Righetti boys. Squibb took the high jump at 5-8, the 110 hurdles in 18.46 and won the pole vault at a personal best 11-0.
The Righetti boys also got open event wins from Javier Prado in the 400, Anthony Zamora in the 100, Richard Short in the 300 hurdles, and Hernan Aguirre in the triple jump. Righetti's Phillip Snyder shared first place in the shot put with Irwin Taomi of St. Joseph. Both had a best of 43-3.5.
Two Righetti boys relay teams won. The 4x800 quartet of Armando Cervantes, Eric Aguilar, William Funes and Adrian Gonzalez won in 10:11.24. Aguirre, Kaviki Vang, Eric Angulo and Gonzalez teamed to take the 4x400 relay in 3:54.99.
The steady wind hit runners smack in the face on the backstretch of the Righetti track. Also, "It was bad on the curves," said Santa Maria senior middle distance runner Rocio Zamora.
Zamora ran through the wind well enough to win the girls 1,600 in 5:51.22. Zamora broke away from the pack to take the 1,600 then moved into the lead on the second lap in the 800 later in the meet and stayed ahead.
When she was asked which race of the two she preferred, "I just really enjoy running them both," she said. "It's amazing to have won at the city meet for the first time."
Pioneer Valley junior Juan Santiago scored a distance double Tuesday, winning the boys 1,600 in 4:55.85 and the 3,200 in 11:07.97.
"I think I've run in five races this year, and this wind is definitely the worst," said Santiago.
"Every time I run here it's a pain because of the wind," Santiago said. "This is the first time I've won at a city meet. I guess it's extra special, because it's the whole city of Santa Maria. It's good that all the schools are out here."
With the wind hitting her square in the face down the backstretch, the first part of her race, Righetti junior Tyrah Streeter managed to cap a hurdles double by winning the girls 300 hurdles in 51.21. She won the 100 hurdles in 13.12, with the wind at her back, earlier in the meet.
"The 300 hurdles is definitely my favorite race," Streeter said. "I like the longer race."
Streeter had a big day for the Righetti girls, anchoring the 4x400 relay team that won in 4:39.78. The relay quartet consisted of open 400 winner Emily Carpenter, Isabella Abrigo, Maggie Denton and Streeter.
Abigail Aponte gave the Righetti girls a lift by winning the discus with a best of 112-11.
The Pioneer Valley girls 4x100 relay team of Stephanie Jimenez, Jules Hernandez, Valeria Nunez and Natalie Diaz won the first varsity event of the day.
Other girls event winners included Dali Oliver of St. Joseph in the shot put, Rubi Quiroz of Pioneer Valley in the 3,200, the Orcutt Academy 4x800 relay team of Sofia Rubalcaba, Rylie Allen, Nicole Ante and Devyn Kendrick, and Emma Fields of Orcutt Academy in the triple jump. The pole vault event was not held in the girls meet.
The St. Joseph 4x100 relay team of Isaac Castaneda, Shawn McCaffrey, Tanner Wood and Randy Telcide won the first boys varsity event of the day. Other boys event winners included Castaneda in the long jump, Aidan Burke of Pioneer Valley in the 800 and Dylan Pirkl of Pioneer Valley in the discus.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.