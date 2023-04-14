The Righetti softball team gave itself a big boost with a nine-run third inning Friday.

Righetti junior third baseman Lillie Torres believes the Warriors gave themselves a big confidence booster in the process.

"I think that inning will give us the confidence we need for improvement at this point," Lillie Torres said after the Warriors finished with an 11-1 win over St. Bonaventure at the Hagerman Sports Complex in a Pool C game at the annual Best of the West Tournament that Righetti is hosting.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you