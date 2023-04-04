Buchanan.jpg

Clovis Buchanan capped an unbeaten run through the tournament by beating Fresno Bullard 25-10 in the championship match on Saturday at Pioneer Valley's volleyball tournament. 

After 100 sets amongst 13 teams of non-stop volleyball for 14-plus hours in a span of two days, Pioneer Valley boys volleyball coach Ralph Quintana could finally unwind Saturday afternoon.

Quintana had just finished overseeing the tournament, which Pioneer Valley hosted in its gym.

Moments earlier, Clovis Buchanan had capped an unbeaten run through the tournament by beating Fresno Bullard 25-10 in the championship match. After pool play over the two days, the 13 teams played single-set, single-elimination matches in the seeded playoffs.

