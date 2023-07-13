In a rule change that will take effect next year, high school softball pitchers will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not re-planted prior to the delivery of the pitch.
Previously, pitchers were required to keep the pivot foot in contact with the ground. The modification to Rule 6-1-2c of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Rules Book headlined a set of seven rules changes the NFHS Rules Committee recommended at its June 11-13 meeting.
The NFHS Board of Directors subsequently approved all changes.
"When examining the survey responses, the NFHS Softball Rules Committee recognized that a majority of the membership were in favor of this change," Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Softball Rules Committee, said in a NFHS news release.
"An additional topic the committee discussed was whether a pitcher gains an advantage by having their pivot foot airborne vs. having it remain in contact with the ground," said Searcy.
"Our rules have traditionally allowed for flexibility to accommodate the differing skill levels of high school athletes. This change allows for exploration of different styles of pitching during student athletes' developmental stages."
In another change, Rule 1-8-6 permits electronic information to be transmitted to the dugout from anywhere outside the live ball area. The rule still requires electronic devices to be used in the dugout but no longer stipulates where the video is recorded or how it is transmitted.
Wristbands with a playbook/playcard attached can only be worn on a player's wrist or arm, and pitchers must wear it on their non-pitching arm. Wristbands cannot be worn on the belt.
Regarding approved and non-approved substances to be used as drying agents for the pitcher, dirt is not considered a foreign substance and does not have to be wiped from the hand before contacting the ball.
Acceptable use of drying agents under the supervision and control of the umpire includes powdered rosin or any comparable drying agent listed on USA Softball's certified equipment website.
According to the NFHS release, a uniform change for the 2024 season was approved in Rule 3-2-5, which more clearly defines what can be worn on the head to be consistent with other NFHS sports.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, softball uniforms can display only the player's name, school name or nickname, school mascot and/or school logo as part of Rule 3-2-3.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.