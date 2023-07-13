NFHS pitching changes
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Taylor Mediano delivers a pitch during a game against Paso Robles in 2022. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

In a rule change that will take effect next year, high school softball pitchers will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not re-planted prior to the delivery of the pitch.

Previously, pitchers were required to keep the pivot foot in contact with the ground. The modification to Rule 6-1-2c of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Rules Book headlined a set of seven rules changes the NFHS Rules Committee recommended at its June 11-13 meeting.

The NFHS Board of Directors subsequently approved all changes.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

