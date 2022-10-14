St. Joseph 34, Righetti 7
Mission Prep 41, Arroyo Grande 34
Paso Robles 21, Santa Ynez 16
Pioneer Valley 28, Templeton 21
Atascadero 42, Morro Bay 28
San Luis Obispo 34, Santa Maria 14
Valley Christian Academy 63, Coastal Christian 8
Mira Monte at Cabrillo (1 p.m.)
Riverdale Christian at Orcutt Academy (2 p.m.) (HOMECOMING)
Photos: St. Joseph beats Righetti in Battle for the Shield