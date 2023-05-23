052323 CHS baseball CIF semifinal win 01
Buy Now

Cabrillo's Blake Gregory, left, and Ray Hernandez helped the Conquistadores top St. Joseph 2-1 in 12 innings in a CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinal game. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Ray Hernandez celebrated his 17th birthday Tuesday by hitting a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning that put Cabrillo in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game.

Hernandez hit a bouncer up the middle that went over St. Joseph relief pitcher Hunter Hammond's head and Blake Gregory, from second base, headed for home. The Knights, from deep behind second, had a play on Gregory, but Gregory beat the throw home for the winning run that gave No. 3 Cabrillo a 2-1 win over No. 7 St. Joseph in a Division 2 semifinal at Cabrillo's Donald McIntyre Field.

"I'm just glad everybody (on the team) is going to the divisional championship game and the regional," Hernandez said of his winning hit coming on his 17th birthday.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you