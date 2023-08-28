The Hancock men's soccer team had a tough season in 2022 (4-13-3, including 3-6-1 in the Western State Conference), but the Bulldogs opened their 2023 campaign with two non-conference road wins, 9-0 at Oakland-based Merritt College last Friday and 2-1 at Monterey Peninsula College last Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Hancock women, who made program history by earning the first conference championship, outright or shared, by notching a tie with Santa Barbara City College for the 2022 Western State Conference championship, lost 2-0 in a non-league game at Reedley Friday in their season opener.
The Hancock women's and men's cross country teams opened at the Tour De Cuesta at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College Friday.
Hancock was one of only two women's squads with a team score, and the Bulldogs defeated Saddleback 25-30. The Hancock men, fielding a full team for the first time in years, finished fifth in a five-team field.
In a soccer doubleheader, the Hancock women and men will host West Hills Lemoore Tuesday, the home debut for both Bulldogs squads. The women's game will start at 2 p.m. The men's game is slated for a 4 p.m. start.
Miguel Padron scored four goals and had an assist Friday as the Bulldogs (2-0) rolled past Merritt in their season opener.
Saturday, Padron snapped a 1-1 tie with the winning goal, and his second goal of the game, against Monterey Peninsula in the 82nd minute with an assist from Hector Villa.
Mark Hutchinson assisted Padron on his first goal Saturday.
Noe Gauna and Owen Telman both scored two Hancock goals against Merritt. Cristian Gonzales scored once. Six Bulldogs had at least one assist, and Braden Johnson had two.
Hancock goalkeeper Giovanni Cortez made three saves against Monterey Peninsula. No Merritt shots on goal were listed in the stats.
Reedley goalkeeper Areal Galvan made nine saves, and the Tigers blanked the Bulldogs in the season opener for both teams.
Hancock goalie Maya Mendek made three saves. After a scoreless first half, Reedley broke through in the second with goals by Joseline Nuno in the 76th minute and Krysta Casas in the 78th. Casas assisted on the Nuno goal.
Payton Love of Saddleback won the 5K women's race in 20 minutes, 33.3 seconds, but Hancock's team balance lifted the Bulldogs to their first dual win in memory.
Hancock's first three runners went 2-3-4 in the team scoring and came in ahead of the second Gauchos runner. The fourth Bulldogs runner came in ahead of Saddleback's No. 3.
Hancock sophomore Itandehui Olea finished third overall and led the Bulldogs. She was second in the team scoring, finishing in 20:40.8. Eva Luu and Maraitzel Moreno Gutierrez placed third and fourth in the team scoring for Hancock.
Makayla Gonzalez was sixth in the team scoring for Hancock, and Annais Vega was 10th.
Ethan Stenhouse led the Hancock men with a 21st place overall finish, in 26:31.7. He was 18th in Hancock team scoring. Anthony Erikson of Cuesta won the four-mile race in 22:04.1. Moorpark won the team title, out-scoring runner-up Saddleback 29-50. Hancock had 122 points.
The Hancock teams will compete at the Moorpark Invitational Friday at a time TBA.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.