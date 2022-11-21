The Central Coast Youth Football League completed its season Saturday with a full slate of Super Bowl games.

The games were held at Huyck Stadium on the Lompoc High campus.

Paso Robles defeated the Orcutt Panthers 12-7 in the Bantam division championship to start the day.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you