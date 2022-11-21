The Nipomo Cowboys silver team faced the Nipomo Cowboys blue team in the intermediate division championship and the silver team won that game 30-13.
The Orcutt Wolfpack faced rival Santa Maria Rebels in the Senior division and the Wolfpack rolled to a 44-0 win over the Rebels.
The most impressive feat of the day? Well, that distinction could arguably go to the Guadalupe Bulldogs, who captured a 28-0 win over the Nipomo Cowboys blue team in the Junior division. The Bulldogs completed an 11-0 season with the win over Nipomo.
They had eight shutouts this season en route to winning the Junior championship. They were coached by longtime former area high school coach Jeff Monteiro, who was also assisted by Harold Ramirez, another longtime coach who spent considerable time at Hancock College.
"In 42 years of coaching football, I really don't know if I ever had kids that played for each other and enjoyed each other like this group of boys," Monteiro said. "... These guys just genuinely rooted for each other. All our receivers blocked down-field, we had a running back move to offensive line and play center.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"I'm not used to this, to be honest with you, I'm used to having to put out fires coaching high school."
Monteiro has coached with Guadalupe the last two seasons, coaching two of his grandsons. He noted that there are players on the youth teams he coached who have grandparents that Monteiro either taught or coached during their younger days.
A big chunk of the Guadalupe community has been swept up in the Bulldogs' impressive run.
"We had 400 or 500 people from Guad at the game," Monteiro said. "It was a little intimidating."
Guadalupe players have had some obstacles to overcome throughout the season. The league doesn't have a stadium to host games in town, meaning the Bulldogs have played at O'Connell Park and Kermit McKenzie School in Guadalupe and even arranged to play games at Righetti High School. Leagues in Santa Maria host their games at Pioneer Valley or St. Joseph. The fee to play in the Guadalupe league is also lower than most competitive leagues, at $175 per player, whereas other leagues charge about $300, Monteiro said.
Monteiro said Roman Akowuah averaged over 200 yards rushing per game and scored about three touchdowns a game for the Bulldogs. He started the scoring Saturday with a 35-yard touchdown run. Monteiro said safety Gustavo Avila may be the Bulldogs' top player.
The roster of the Guadalupe team was made up of Joel Daly, Enrique Serafin, Aisen Lemus, Israel Montiel, Ethan Gonzalez, Xavier Lara, Oscar Rodriguez, Abraham Rodriguez, Zayden Almaguer, Micah Flowers, Dominik Carrasco, Matthew Castillo, Gustavo Avila, Ivan Rosas, Jaedon Yoder, Roman Akowuah, Isaac Gonzalez, Julian Macias, Jayden Padilla, Pablo Sanchez, Kanelo Rodriguez, Julian Quintero, Dominic Avila, Gabriel Zamudio and Evander Evangelista. The team was coached by Monteiro, Ramirez, Rick Carrasco, Joaquin Quintero, Chris Gonzalez and Rich Akowuah. The team mom was Sara Gonzalez.
Photos: Area youth football teams win CCYFL Super Bowl titles