Erik Ramos and his players have put in the work and they're beginning to reap the rewards.

The Santa Maria High girls basketball team, of which Ramos is the head coach, is off to a 4-0 start this spring.

The Saints secured back-to-back wins over city and league rival Pioneer Valley on Thursday and Friday. After cruising to a 55-27 win over the Panthers in the first game of the two-game series, Santa Maria had to rally for a 57-48 win over the Panthers at home on Friday, out-scoring Pioneer Valley 34-22 in the second half.

"We never thought we'd be standing here today, you know," Ramos said after Friday's win. "This past year has just been so crazy and we're just grateful we can play some basketball. The girls have met all over Zoom during the pandemic. They love basketball and they've grown so much over the last year."

Ramos says the Saints are loaded with experience as they've "brought back everybody."

"We have some experience this year, the girls are putting in the work every day," he added. "Also, they respect their opponent. Pioneer Valley is tough, we knew they would come in and play tough and coach Mike (Bloodworth) does a great job with them."

Santa Maria has been led by a strong core of returners that includes Carlissa Solorio, Luz Olea, Iceis McNutt, Lilliana Soto, Madison Garrity and Yvette Lopez.

Santa Maria will be playing a mostly all-Ocean League schedule. The Saints started their 2021 spring season with wins over Atascadero, taking both those games by a combined 50 points. The Saints will then play a two-game series against Templeton on Thursday and Friday of this coming week. There are identical two-game sets against Paso Robles (May 6-7) and Morro Bay (May 13-14) and non-league games against Valley Christian (May 22) and Santa Barbara Providence (May 24) left on the schedule.

Paso Robles and Morro Bay will likely pose the biggest challenges for the Saints. Paso Robles is 2-1 and beat Atascadero twice already, 51-23 and 67-29. Morro Bay beat Pioneer Valley 47-43 to start its season and followed that up with a 47-30 win over the Panthers on April 15.

Ramos said having to comeback to beat Pioneer Valley on Friday was a good obstacle for his team to overcome.

"As we get to the second half of the league schedule, we're going to face some tough, close games," Ramos said. "We are hopeful we'll get some CIF playoffs this year. We're just taking it day-by-day, we're not looking ahead at the schedule. I like where we're at, but we've got to clean up some stuff. I'm very proud of the girls, it's all 100% on them."

Ramos feels the league is very well-balance and is up for grabs, which it very well appears to be.

"If we continue to work hard and execute, we're going to be in that mix, hopefully," he said. "We're not going to look ahead. We're going to stay humble. Here at Santa Maria, we pride ourselves on being the underdogs and scratch and claw for everything. Hopefully that puts us in a position to win."

Santa Maria went 7-15 in the 2019-20 season, finishing 1-9 in the Ocean League.

Solorio is averaging over 20 points and more than 10 rebounds a game for the Saints. Olea is one of the team's better shooters and is scoring 8.3 points per game, adding three rebounds and three assists. McNutt is averaging 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The Saints are set to host Templeton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Templeton has yet to play this spring. Teams are testing on Mondays and then playing games on Thursdays and Fridays against the same opponents due to coronavirus protocols.

Most players are participating in multiple sports at the same time this spring, with basketball, volleyball and softball going on at the same time.

"I want to say something about my multi-sport athletes," Ramos said. "Some of these girls are playing three sports. I see some of them on Monday and they're playing volleyball and softball and we have one practice on Monday and they come prepared at practice, giving their all. They're amazing. They're playing multiple sports all week and they come in and give me 110%, it's amazing. They're practicing all the safety measures and doing what they can to control our season."