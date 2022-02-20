St. Joseph's girls led Bakersfield 12-2 at the end of the first quarter Saturday.
The Knights even built up a 25-12 lead late in the second.
The Drillers never went away.
Bakersfield seemed to make every big play down the stretch to edge St. Joseph 42-40 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs Saturday at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gymnasium.
St. Joseph was seeded second and Bakersfield third. The Drillers will play at Clovis West, which has won nine straight divisional titles, next weekend for the Open Division title.
The Knights will host Mountain League foe Nipomo next weekend in the consolation game to determine an automatic state playoff bid. Nipomo, the fourth seed in the Open Division playoffs, lost to top-seeded Clovis West 68-18 Saturday in Clovis.
Saturday's semifinal game in Santa Maria appeared to be all St. Joseph early on as the Knights were knocking down shots and using their considerable size advantage.
But the Drillers got a little spark late in the second quarter, cutting the Knights' lead to 25-16 with 1:25 left in the first half. It appeared the Drillers' zone defense got the Knights out of sorts on offense, though they led 25-18 at the break. Faith Curry had 10 of the Drillers' 16 points in the second quarter as BHS out-scored St. Joseph 16-13 then.
The Knights only scored five points in the third quarter, all coming from Andrea Stajic, who made a basket and hit a 3-pointer. BHS only scored nine points in the third as the Knights led 30-27 heading into the final eight minutes.
Madison Johnson scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that put the Drillers up 41-38 with 46 seconds left in the game.
With 20 seconds left, sophomore Avary Cain got a clean look at a corner 3-pointer but the shot just missed and Erica Hayden made one free throw to give the Drillers a 42-38 lead with 15 seconds left.
Stajic's long 3-pointer was short, but sophomore Kai Oani got the rebound and scored on a floater in the paint with five seconds left. The Drillers inbounded the ball with a second left and the time ran out on the Knights.
Curry led the Drillers with 14 points. Hayden had eight points and Johnson had seven, again, all of which came in the fourth.
Stajic led the Knights with 12 points, Cain had nine and Oani added seven. Junior Candace Kpetikou had six points.
The difference in the game seemed to be Bakersfield's strength and foot speed, out-muscling the Knights for rebounds and beating them with their speed.
"I just had to talk to the girls about calming down offensively," said Rashaan Shehee, the Drillers' head coach. "Also it was important they stay on their assignments defensively. That was it. We had to keep our composure. St. Joseph is a heck of a team. They beat us the first time around and I knew it would be a battle this time."
St. Joseph beat Bakersfield 49-36 during the regular season.
At points Saturday, it appeared the Drillers were just tougher than the Knights. When asked if he thought his team's toughness was a factor, Shehee said that's something he talks about with his players.
"I always tell my girls to bring dogs to the fight," Shehee said. "And they brought some dogs to the fight. It's not going to be easy, nobody is going to hand you a win. You have to take a win and they did that."
Now it's the Drillers who will face Clovis West.
"I know (Clovis West coach) Craig (Campbell) is going to have them ready. They've been dominant for 10 or 12 years now and we've got to go get ready to take on that giant," Shehee said.
Analise Riezebos, St. Joseph's head coach, said Bakersfield's defense was the key Saturday.
"They average 20 steals a game and we knew the pressure was going to be there," Riezebos said. "They sped the game up. They're a good team, a team full of seniors. This was their last game, their leadership overtook the game."
Riezebos said the Knights will get right back to practice Monday and prepare for a third game with Nipomo, which they beat twice during the Mountain League season.
"Nipomo is a great team and it's hard to beat a team three times," Riezebos said. "That's our next focus. I'm just super proud of the girls, being in the Open Division from Division 3 last year. That's where we want to be. I'm just so proud of them and all they've done so far."
The Knights are 21-4 on the season after going 10-0 in the Mountain League, their first league title since the 2012-13 season. The Knights won the Division 3 title last year, their first divisional championship since the 2009-10 season.
Division 3
Orcutt Academy 59, Dinuba 32
The Spartans, the No. 2 seed in the division, had an easy time with Dinuba on Friday night, advancing to the semifinals.
Orcutt Academy will host West Bakersfield in the Division 3 semifinals on Wednesday, likely heading to a showdown with No. 1 seed Caruthers.
The Spartans led 14-4 after the first quarter and coach Tom Robb said that "set the pace" for the rest of the game.
Khaelii Robertson had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks as Giselle Calderon knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and seven assists. Devyn Kendrick added 11 points and 10 boards. Chyanna Medina-Tell had 11 points, five assists and four steals.
"Our full-court press was tough for them to get through," Robb said.
Boys soccer
Clovis North 3, Santa Maria 0
The Mountain League champion Saints were seeded fourth in the Division 1 playoffs and lost at No. 4 Clovis North Friday night.
Santa Maria went 17-4-1 on the season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. The Broncos scored once in the first half and twice in the second to beat the Saints. Clovis North will host No. 8 Reedley, which stunned top-seeded Fresno Central in the first round Friday.
Bakersfield Golden Valley 2, Pioneer Valley 1
The Panthers' season ended in the quarterfinals of the Division 2 playoffs Friday with a home loss to the Bulldogs.
The Panthers were seeded second. They finish their season with a 15-7 record. Golden Valley will host No. 15 seed Paso Robles in the semifinals next week. The Bulldogs are 17-4-1 on the season.
Girls soccer
Arcadia 2, Cabrillo 1
The Conquistadores lost in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs Saturday. All goals came in the second half.
The Conqs finish 13-11-5 on the season.