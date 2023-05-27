St. Joseph freshman left fielder Kaycie Gavlak did a lot of good work at the plate last week. As a result, she is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending May 20, as determined by voters.

Gavlak doubled, homered and drove in two runs in the top-ranked Knights' 10-0 win over No. 9 Bakersfield Highland in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Softball Playoffs.

The freshman garnered 20,365 votes. No. 4 Madera beat St. Joseph 9-1 Tuesday in the semifinals.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you