After achieving a big milestone, many athletes  have said they had no idea they were approaching that mark.

Gavin Edick knew.

The Valley Christian Academy senior surpassed 1,000 career points at VCA during the Lions' 101-23 win at home against Maricopa Jan. 20. The defending Coast Coast Valley League champions clinched the CVL title after edging San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Tuesday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

