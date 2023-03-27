In a game that was as wild as the cold, windy weather Saturday, Pioneer Valley junior catcher Josue Garcia gave his team a lot of stability.
As a result, the Panthers scored a come-from-behind 14-11 win against Cabrillo in the opener of a chilly Ocean League doubleheader at Pioneer Valley and tagged the Conquistadores with their first loss of the season. The Conqs bounced back with an authoritative 8-2 win in the second game.
Both teams are 3-1 in the Mountain League. Cabrillo is 11-1 overall. Pioneer Valley is 6-3-1. Trailing 2-1 after the first inning of the second game, the Conquistadores scored three runs in the fourth inning, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
The Panthers snapped an 11-all tie in the opener with three runs in the top of the eighth. Cesar Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Andrew Sandoval with the winning run, Jonathan Barajas singled home Josue Garcia, whom the Conquistadores had walked intentionally, then Estevan Fonseca scored when Cabrillo relief pitcher Gabe Barraza's only play on a one-out Mario Dedios ground ball was to first base.
The Conquistadores had 11 hits through the first six innings of the opener Saturday. Josue Garcia, his team's starting catcher and pitcher No. 4, kept the visitors hitless in his two innings of work on the mound, the seventh and eighth, to get the win.
"The wind bothered me a little, but not much, really," Garcia, a third-year varsity player, said afterward. "It was really just my command," as the junior successfully worked through the seventh and eighth innings to nail down the win for the Panthers.
Since the teams played a doubleheader, Cabrillo was the designated home team in the opener, and Pioneer Valley was the designated home squad in the second game.
Josue Garcia, at catcher, picked a runner off first base in regulation with a hard, accurate throw and that was a foreshadowing of things to come when he was on the mound. For the most part, he effectively kept his fastball down in the strike zone and away from the Cabrillo hitters.
In the seventh, a Garcia fastball hit Thomas Kiesling on Kiesling's batting helmet and, in a scary episode, Kiesling stayed down for a short time. However, he eventually got up and seemed OK afterward.
Garcia struck out the side after that then sealed the deal by setting down the next two batters after giving up a one-out walk to Brayden Brockett in the eighth. First baseman Cesar Garcia fielded a ground ball then stepped on the bag to end it.
Pioneer Valley seemed to have the game in hand late in regulation. Down 3-2, the Panthers scored a run in the fifth inning to tie the game then went ahead 6-3 with three runs in the sixth.
Both teams uncharacteristically had a lot of problems on defense in the opener, and the Panthers scored all their runs in the sixth without getting a base hit.
The Conquistadores sent 10 batters to the plate and struck for eight runs in the sixth. Blake Gregory cleared the bases with a three-run double to tie it, Cabrillo scored twice more without a hit then Carson Heath singled in one run and Brockett singled past a drawn-in infield to drive in two more.
At that point, "I wasn't really worried," said Josue Garcia. "Our team battles."
The Panthers did indeed respond, tying the game with five runs in the seventh. Besides his work on the mound in the opener, Josue Garcia had three RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Cesar Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk, Zach Saucedo singled in a run then Julian Diaz-Resendez tied the game with a two-run single.
"We have a lot of guys back," from the 2022 team that went 22-6, won the Ocean League championship for the first league title in team history then went out in the first round of the playoffs, Josue Garcia said after the opener Saturday.
"We think we can make a big run in the playoffs this time."
No Cabrillo stats were available for the second game. The Panthers had just seven hits against Conquistadores pitching in that one though Josue Garcia did go 4-for-4. Cesar Garcia had the lone Pioneer Valley game two RBI.
Pioneer Valley will play an Ocean League doubleheader against Orcutt Academy at Morrison Field, Orcutt's home field, Saturday. The first game will start at 11 a.m. Cabrillo will play a league doubleheader at Morro Bay Saturday, with the opener in that one slated for an 11 a.m. start as well.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.