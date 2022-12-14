Rustin Pickett 01

Rustin Pickett has been named the head football coach at Righetti High. Pickett has served as the athletic director at Fresno McLane High School while also coaching football at Fresno City College. 

Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday.

Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.

"My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to lead the Righetti football program," Pickett said in the news release. "We are excited to build relationships with all stakeholders invested in Warrior football. My mission is to work relentlessly to establish a culture of competitive greatness by maximizing our student athletes academically, athletically and mentally."   

