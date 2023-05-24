Four Nipomo High School seniors made the next stop on their respective academic and athletic careers official Wednesday at a signing party in the Nipomo gym.

Nathan Gardner signed with UC Santa Barbara, where he will run the 400 hurdles and be a decathlete for the men's track team. Lucca Hart went with Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, to play basketball. Austria Holland will wrestle for the Alamosa, Colorado-based Adams State University women's team. Kayden Sanders will play basketball for the University of Redlands women's squad.

Nipomo athletic director Russ Edwards called Gardner "The top hurdler in the area," Wednesday. Gardner's next team will be NCAA Division 1 UCSB.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

