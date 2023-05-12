Emily Fortin.jpeg

Righetti freshman right-hander Emily Fortin struck out eight in a six-hit complete game, and the Warriors wrapped up their regular season by beating Paso Robles 7-2 Thursday in a Mountain League game at Righetti.

After going 1-8 to start the regular season, the Righetti softball team went on an 8-3 run to finish it.

The Warriors finished the regular season 11-14, 6-8. The Bearcats (14-12, 8-6) wound up in a third-place tie with Arroyo Grande behind league champion St. Joseph and Lompoc.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

