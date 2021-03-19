Santa Maria scored a 21-7 football win at Morro Bay Friday night to kick off the 2021 spring season.
Saints coach Dan Ellington said Nick Martinez hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Murad Alamari, who also rushed for a score in the team's road win.
"The defensive played solid," Ellington added. "We only gave up four first downs."
Morro Bay's lone score came on an interception returned for a touchdown.
The Saints now turn their attention to Nipomo. Santa Maria plays at Nipomo Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. Nipomo is slated to kick off its season Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Mission Prep.