Early in the fourth quarter Friday night, Righetti junior Chris Miller scooped up a Paso Robles fumble at midfield and returned it to the Bearcats 4. Miller scored on the next play.

That sequence of events summed up how the evening went for the Warriors in general and Miller in particular in the Righetti football team’s first game action in more than 500 days. The Warriors beat the Bearcats 34-7 in a Mountain League football game at Righetti.

Besides his big fumble return, Miller scored two touchdowns and intercepted two passes (As a team, Righetti picked off five) as the Warriors made their season opener a big success. The Bearcats are 1-2. Elias Martinez also intercepted two passes and made a dazzling catch for a two-point conversion in the end zone.

Miller gave an indication of things to come when the Warriors caught the Bearcats, who were pursuing to the right, out of position and Miller bolted 43 yards to the Bearcats 16 on the first possession of the game.

A penalty wiped out a Joaquin Cuevas touchdown on a 10-yard flat pass, but, after an ensuing five-yard penalty against the Warriors, Cuevas hit an open Miller in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

“Oh, man. I’m just so grateful to be out here,” Miller said afterward.

Especially after the Righetti season opener that was scheduled for March 19 was scrapped because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Warriors had to quarantine for 10 days.

“That was really hard, especially to have it taken away like that,” Miller said with a snap of his fingers. “Especially after working so hard.”

The slot back-defensive back said, “Tonight we showed people who we were. People doubted us, didn’t believe in us.”

Though missing a chance to play their first two games was a bitter disappointment for the Warriors, “Sitting on our butts for two weeks, we got to see Paso Robles play two games (on film),” said Righetti coach Tony Payne.

“We were really impressed with the way they ran the ball downhill. I can’t believe (the Bearcats’ Leo) Kemp is just a sophomore. He’s one of the toughest kids in the area.”

Kemp had a hard-earned 50 yards on 20 carries. Jake Morones, with most of his yardage late in the game, led the Bearcats ground game with 59 yards.

Kidasi Nepa led all rushers with 107 yards. The Righetti senior burst in for a score from 33 yards out in the third quarter, essentially sealing the outcome.

Righetti defensive tackle Ethan Porcho and nose guard Joey Rico jammed things up inside, and the Righetti linebackers and defensive backs, led by Luke Guerrero and Miller, took care of the rest, as the Righetti defense bottled up the Paso Robles offense.

The Warriors held the Bearcats to 88 yards rushing and 162 yards of total offense.

“Our defensive line did an awesome job, and our linebackers and defensive backs rallied to the ball,” Miller said.

The Bearcats recovered the second Warriors fumble in as many Righetti offensive plays, this one at the Warriors 5. That set up a Kemp touchdown run on the next play, at the 7:35 mark of the second quarter.

Righetti had 21 points by then. Casey Daniels scored from 10 yards out late in the first quarter, and Cuevas went in from the Bearcats 4 early in the second.

Righetti easily overcame three lost fumbles and an interception. After penalties cancelled the first two Righetti touchdowns, the Warriors wound up scoring anyway.

A block in the back foul wiped out a 50-yard Miller touchdown on an interception return. Daniels scored the second Righetti touchdown from the 10 four plays later.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were the usual protocols. The fairly small crowd was masked up. No spectators were allowed on the field afterward.

There was no visitors locker room. The Bearcats convened in the east end zone at halftime.

Righetti is tentatively scheduled to host San Luis Obispo next Friday night. Kickoff time is TBA.