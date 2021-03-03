Though they're separated by a few hundred feet and a busy intersection, the Righetti and St. Joseph football teams share a common objective: They both only have about two weeks of practice to get ready for a season.

Wednesday night, both teams were busily preparing for a unique spring season that has seemingly come out of nowhere.

In about seven weeks, the two teams will be playing each other.

St. Joseph's football team, led by third-year coach Pepe Villasenor, spent Wednesday's afternoon practice running its offense against air and running some conditioning and agility drills.

Righetti started its Wednesday evening practice with at least an hour of conditioning.

"Come on, we've only got two weeks to get ready," one of the Righetti captains shouted during warm-ups.

Yep, these two teams will have their first padded practice in well over a year Friday and be playing live games two weeks later.

St. Joseph plays at Paso Robles on Friday, March 19. Righetti is at Arroyo Grande then. (St. Joseph's artificial turf is being replaced after a pipe burst, meaning the Knights will only play at home once this spring).

The two teams are scheduled to meet each other on April 16 at Righetti.

"It's literally like Christmas around here," Villasenor said as his players buzzed around the field during Wednesday's practice. "Everyone is super excited, the guys don't care if we're playing in the morning, if we're playing at night, if we're playing in jerseys or we're playing for ice creams, it doesn't matter. These guys are absolutely ecstatic."

The last high school football games in California occurred in the fall of 2019. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the 2020-21 school year season to the spring, though as recently as January there was significant doubt there'd be any season at all.

"Obviously, up to this point we hoped and now it's happening and the players know it and they feel it," Righetti coach Tony Payne said. "Tuesday's practice had the intensity that we haven't felt in a long, long time. It gave me the goosebumps. I can't say enough about their commitment, not knowing what was going to happen. We've been conditioning since September. Thanks to our P.E. department we have all our weights outside so we've been able to lift and I couldn't be more excited."

"There's nothing better than Friday night lights for these young men and, honestly, there's nothing better for these coaches," Villasenor said.

Two St. Joseph players interviewed Wednesday admitted they are looking forward to playing Righetti next month. Two Righetti players also admitted in interviews that they're looking forward to the April 16 matchup.

And who can blame them as the two schools have not played a single game in 16 or so months. The teams will practice in pads for the first time in that span Friday.

"We talked about that as a staff, we have to take it slow, but we don't have a lot of time," Payne said of his approach to the added bumps and bruises that come with padded practices. "But we have to use our brains and do this the right way and plan it out. I don't think anybody has gotten ready for a season this quickly. But we want our guys to get their money's worth, because they've put in more work than any team that I've ever seen. We've been going since September."

Santa Barbara County was cleared to resume high school football, water polo, rugby and soccer on Tuesday when the county's adjusted case rate dropped below 14 per 100,000.

If that number stays above 7.0 before the seasons begin, teams will have to test players and coaches for the coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county's top health official, said "youth sports play a critical role for the physical and mental health of our children. The updated State guidance includes specific safety requirements for all sports permitted at this time. It includes the use of face coverings by team members and coaches, distancing between non-household members, and limitations on travel for tournaments and weekly testing for certain high-risk sports, like football, rugby and water polo."

The county's health department said among the many state guidelines in place to assure safety of athletes, families and coaches, there are requirements that "must be followed when sports under the Orange Tier and Red Tier lists are played in counties in a more restrictive tier."

The department said for sports permitted to play at this time, parents must be provided information regarding the risk of their minor participating, and parents must sign an informed consent indicating their understanding of these risks. Most schools have already had their athletes sign consent forms since they began conditioning last year.