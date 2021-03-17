The season-opening weekend of high school football keeps changing.

Pioneer Valley's football team, which was scheduled to host Atascadero Friday, was placed into quarantine Wednesday due to one or multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The coronavirus pandemic is also affecting other athletic programs.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said in a statement Wednesday that Santa Barbara County Public Health directed the district to quarantine the varsity football team at Pioneer Valley and the Righetti High girls varsity water polo team "due to positive COVID-19 test(s)."

The ordered quarantine will result in the postponement of Pioneer Valley's football game that was scheduled for Friday night and the cancellation of a Righetti water polo game Saturday.

SMJUHSD must conduct COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for football and water polo, due to the county's adjusted case rate being above 7. The California Department of Public Health ruled last month that schools in counties with an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14 must test students and coaches in high-contact, outdoor sports. Santa Barbara County's rate was 7.7 in Tuesday's update.

The district said confidentiality prevents it from releasing any more information.

The Pioneer Valley football team held a full-team practice Tuesday night with about 35 players in attendance. When contacted Tuesday, coach John Beck said the team had undergone COVID-19 testing earlier in the week and was cleared to play Friday.

That changed Wednesday.

The Pioneer Valley football quarantine comes on the heels of Righetti's football team facing the same situation. Righetti's season-opening football game at Arroyo Grande was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti program, the district announced Tuesday.

Teams with positive tests must shut down all team activities for 10 days. Righetti can resume activities on March 27.

Atascadero released a schedule Wednesday that shows the Greyhounds playing Pioneer Valley on April 23. Pioneer Valley was scheduled to host Morro Bay on March 26, but that game will be postponed due to the Panthers going into quarantine.

Righetti was set to play at Arroyo Grande Friday night to kick off the unique spring season that was pushed back from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Arroyo Grande has now scheduled Atascadero for a game Friday night.

The SMJUHSD was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti High School football program.

Most area athletics administrators were expecting the adjusted case rate to drop below 7 Tuesday. Alas, it did not, meaning there's more testing on the horizon for Santa Barbara County football players and coaches.

Lompoc High's football program underwent testing Wednesday and is waiting to receive its results on Friday. The Braves are set to host Santa Ynez in those teams' season-opening game.

Schools in San Luis Obispo County are not testing because the county's adjusted case rate had fallen below 7 last month.