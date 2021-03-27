Expectations for a Santa Ynez win Friday night may have been low for some.

The Pirates were coming off a 24-7 season-opening loss to Channel League behemoth Lompoc.

They were hosting Santa Barbara, the reigning Channel League champions and CIF Southern Section runner-up in Division 8 from 2019. The Dons feature Deacon Hill, one of the most coveted quarterback recruits the area has ever seen and a Wisconsin signee.

But, those with some insight on the Santa Ynez team felt the Pirates had a chance.

They were right.

Santa Ynez welcomed the Dons to Pirate Stadium and sent them back to Santa Barbara after a 46-28 beating.

Though they opened the season with that loss to Lompoc, the Pirates have a deep, talented program with considerable experience.

Coach Josh McClurg said before the season that his participation hadn't waned and the team rarely took any time off while the season was constantly being delayed.

That showed Friday night in the Pirates' win.

Logan Ast, one of those experienced seniors, had one of the top individual performances the program has seen in awhile.

Ast piled up 163 yards rushing on 23 carries with 121 yards receiving on eight catches. He scored four times on the ground.

Bennett Redell, yet another one of the Pirate seniors, had a big bounce-back game, completing 20-of-32 passes for 280 yards and three scores.

Senior Camron Prendergast had four catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

McClurg said the difference in results from this week to last was mainly derived from the Pirates having a game under their belts.

"We cleaned up a lot of things we did wrong against Lompoc," McClurg said. "We made so many little mistakes which were pretty typical of scrimmages or first games. We cleaned a lot of that up against Santa Barbara.

"The kids worried about the little things instead of the big things."

McClurg credited offensive coordinator Greg Gandolfo for making sure Ast got the ball against the Dons.

"Greg wanted to make sure that we got Logan at least 20 touches," McClurg said. "Logan got in a rhythm and he was phenomenal. He got a lot of yards after contact and we also didn't play him on defense, which I think was big."

Ast was also able to line up at wide receiver to amass those 121 receiving yards.

"We lined him up in different spots and were trying to use him like we did Austin Vreeland back in the day," McClurg said. "We move him around quite a bit. He's our best offensive player. Bennett did a really good job of getting him the ball in space. Logan was a receiver last year and he's got the best hands on the team, catching the ball is second nature."

McClurg said Redell did a "good job of spreading the ball around. We don't have a dominant receiver like Gabe Prendergast or Jasper Kadlec, but we have four really good receivers who can rotate in."

McClurg said Tyler Gregg, Canyon McClurg, one of the coach's twin sons, and Owen Hunt were key, with Hunt stepping up at tight end. Hunt had four catches for 24 yards and Gregg added four grabs for 55 yards and a score.

Cash McClurg, another of the McClurg boys, had a sack for the second game in a row.

"Cash and Mikey Gills really led the defense," Josh McClurg said. "Deklan Pollenz and Vincent Moran did a really good job against Deacon Hill. We didn't want to give them big play after big play and we rallied to the ball and made tackles. We forced them to earn it."

Canyon McClurg also recovered a muffed punt in a key momentum play with the Pirates up nine. Soon after, Ast punched in one of his four touchdowns to help put the game away.

"Tyler Gregg was also really good on special teams," Josh McClurg said.

The Pirates (1-1) play Dos Pueblos (0-2) at home on Friday. The Chargers are coming off a 62-6 loss to Lompoc.