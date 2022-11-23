For the first time in school history, a Pioneer Valley football team will play for a sectional divisional championship.

The No. 8 Panthers will face a familiar rival, No. 2 Atascadero, when they play for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Atascadero.

The Greyhounds will come into the game 8-4 after having received a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Panthers, 7-6, have won four straight. They went over .500 for the season for the first time when they rallied for a 16-13 win at No. 4 Templeton, another Ocean League rival, in the semifinals at Templeton last Friday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

