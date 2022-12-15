Coming off a 2021-22 season in which the St. Joseph boys basketball team lost in the CIF Central Section Open championship game to Clovis 72-63 in overtime, the Knights have some newcomers after bidding a fond farewell to several graduated seniors.

"We lost a lot of guys to graduation," said St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou after the taller, faster Knights routed over-matched crosstown rival Pioneer Valley 99-25 in a Mountain League opener at Pioneer Valley Monday night.

The Knights had approximately the same number of dunks for baskets as the Panthers had field goals in that one. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou, left, and senior Will Kuykendall are two keys to the Knights' success as they look to regain their spot atop the CIF Central Section this season.

