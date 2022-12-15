Coming off a 2021-22 season in which the St. Joseph boys basketball team lost in the CIF Central Section Open championship game to Clovis 72-63 in overtime, the Knights have some newcomers after bidding a fond farewell to several graduated seniors.
"We lost a lot of guys to graduation," said St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou after the taller, faster Knights routed over-matched crosstown rival Pioneer Valley 99-25 in a Mountain League opener at Pioneer Valley Monday night.
The Knights had approximately the same number of dunks for baskets as the Panthers had field goals in that one. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
St. Joseph lost five players from its 2021-22 season, including guard Dre Roman who averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds a game last season, but the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Yessoufou, a five-star recruit who averaged 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds a game last year, is back.
The Knights (3-1, 1-0) are off to a quick start this year after a tough ending to a 27-4 2021-22 campaign. St. Joseph couldn't hold a 42-27 lead at top-ranked Clovis in the Open Division championship game and lost 72-63 in overtime. Studio City Harvard-Westlake beat the Knights 63-55 in the first round of the state tournament.
Yessoufou, who once broke a backboard with a dunk last season, again figures to give opponents plenty of headaches on both sides of the ball. Yessoufou is listed as a wing, but he does plenty of damage inside on offense and defense.
He treated fans to an array of dunks, two-handed and one-handed, blocked shots and home run outlet passes that went for baskets Monday night.
"I've gotten full-ride offers from UCLA, Arizona State, several others," Yessoufou, a native of Benin, said afterward. He indicated that he is not leaning toward any particular school at this point.
"I'm still considering things," Yessoufou said after he put in 29 points Monday night. Veteran St. Joseph coach Tom Mott rested Yessoufou, along with the rest of the Knights starting five, in the fourth quarter.
Newcomer Slayde Lowe, a 6-2 senior guard who played at Ojai Villanovs Prep a year ago, and returnee Luis Marin, a 6-6 senior guard on the guard-heavy St. Joseph roster, scored 13 points apiece Monday night. Marin averaged 12.7 points a game for the Knights last year.
There was a scary time during the first half. Gomez drove the lane and tried to get a shot up over Yessoufou. Yessoufou emphatically blocked the shot, and Gomez went down hard on his side. After a few moments, Gomez got up and returned to the game.
Besides Yessoufou, Will Kuykendall, 6-foot-3 senior guard, is another one of the seven returnees for the Knights from the 2021-22 season. Kuykendall averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 assists for St. Joseph last year.
He and Yessoufou said the Knights will play this season the way they typically play under Mott, fast on offense and defense.
"Different guys filling the same roles," said Kuykendall.
Besides Yessoufou, Kuykendall and Marin, other returners for the Knights are junior point guard Ramon Cota, senior guards Darian Mensah and Randy Telcide and senior center Caeden Hamilton.
Mensah was a star quarterback for the St. Joseph football team that won its third Mountain League championship (the Knights also shared one) in the last four years.
The Knights basketball team had only four games under its belt at press time this season, but Kuykendall said St. Joseph played a lot of games in its off-season program.
"That helped, with bonding and everything," the senior said.
The Knights will begin play in back-to-back tournaments next Monday.
Clovis West is off to a 10-0 start and is ranked No. 5 in the state per, MaxPreps.
Photos: Knights return looking to take back spot atop CIF Central Section
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.