After battling through the first full season since 2019, five Allan Hancock College men's soccer players were recognized as all-conference selections for the north division of the Western State Conference.
Sophomore midfielder Josue Celio led the squad with a First Team All-Conference designation. Celio finished the season with a total of 16 points after registering 7 goals and two assists on the season.
Bryan Gomez and Eric Diaz landed on the Second Team All-Conference list after solid seasons with the Bulldogs. Gomez, a sophomore midfielder, finished the season with one goal and two assists while serving as a captain for the squad. This marks the second postseason award of his collegiate career after also being tabbed as a first team selection in 2019. Diaz served as a defensive pillar for the team throughout his freshman season.
Landon Smith and TJ Vinnedge rounded out the list of award winners after collecting Honorable Mention recognition. Smith recorded one goal and three assists while primarily playing at the midfield position. Vinnedge, who served as the primary keeper for the squad, collected 100 saves and recorded one shutout through 20 games played.
The Bulldogs closed the season with an overall record of 3-15-2 and a 2-8 mark against league opponents.
Men's basketball
Hancock falls to Cerritos
The Hancock College men's basketball team fell in a home showing against No. 29-ranked Cerritos College on Nov. 24.
The contest proved to be a gritty battle throughout regulation as fans saw eight ties and five lead changes on the night. Despite a strong start, the Bulldogs entered halftime facing an eight-point deficit. After trading baskets throughout the second half, Cerritos stretched the lead to as many as 13 with less than three minutes remaining. A pair of free throws by Vondre Chase sparked a momentum-swaying 10-1 run in the last two minutes of the frame. Following the charity stripe trip, back-to-back dunks by Amari Stroud and Noah Haaland and a three-pointer from Matt Solomon rounded out a series that eventually led to a one-possession difference but Cerritos put the game away with solid free throw shooting in the final six seconds of play.
Both teams shot just under 50 percent from the floor, but the Falcons held a hefty 41 percent mark from long range while limiting the Bulldogs to a 24 percent finish. Bench production also favored Cerritos at a 26-15 margin while the Bulldogs secured five more rebounds than the visiting foes. Stroud led the Bulldogs with his second consecutive double-double after registering 17 points and 10 rebounds on the night. Shawn Kelly and Haaland followed with 12 points each to round out the double digit performers. Bryce Craver added a team-best of six assists while Stroud and Haaland tacked on two blocks apiece.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Friday for a non-conference game at West Hills Lemoore.