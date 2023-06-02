For four years at Righetti High School, the last three on the varsity, Matthew Graack blocked for Righetti quarterback Abel McCormack.
Graack will do that one last time Saturday night, for the South team in the annual Central Coast FCA All-Star Football Classic.
The 12th edition of the game is set for Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. The game annually pits San Luis Obispo County seniors (the North squad) against their northern Santa Barbara County counterparts (the South).
Seniors from Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Morro Bay, Mission Prep, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo and eight-man Coast Union are slated to represent the North Saturday. Their counterparts from Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Righetti, St. Joseph, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Orcutt Academy are slated to represent the South.
"Every day," McCormack said when he was asked if it had dawned on him that the game Saturday night would be his last as a football player. McCormack said he will attend Hancock College for academics and not play football there.
Meanwhile Graack, an offensive guard, will continue his football career at the United States Merchant Marines Academy in Kings Point, New York.
"It feels kind of weird," knowing he won't be blocking for McCormack any more after Saturday night, said Graack.
McCormack filled in ably when regular Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn was injured the last two seasons. McCormack quarterbacked the Warriors to the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship in 2021 after Claborn went down several weeks earlier. Righetti won a game in the state playoffs before losing 16-0 to Atherton Sacred Heart in the Division 5-A state title game.
Playing quarterback for the first time that season, McCormack played a solid game filling in for the injured Claborn in Righetti's 2022 season finale, a win over Nipomo.
After Pioneer Valley upset Atascadero 21-20 in a regular season finale to keep the Greyhounds from winning the Ocean League title outright (the 'Hounds shared it with Atascadero), the Greyhounds turned the tables on the Panthers with a come-from-behind 27-13 win at Atascadero for the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship. The Greyhounds went on to win the Division 6-A state title.
The teams' coaches are slated to be the opposing head coaches Saturday night, Vic Cooper of Atascadero for the North and Dustin Davis of Pioneer Valley for the South.
Some top players from Atascadero and Pioneer Valley are listed on the respective North and South rosters, including running back Trey Cooks of Atascadero and two-way lineman Dylan Pirkl of Pioneer Valley.
Cooks ran for 1,952 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder averaged 7.1 yards a carry. Pirkl, at defensive end and offensive tackle, was a two-way standout for the Panthers. Pirkl was the All-Area Lineman of the Year in 2022. He was a first team All-Mountain League offensive lineman.
Pioneer Valley fullback-linebacker Jose Gutierrez is listed on the South roster. Gutierrez distinguished himself on both sides of the ball in 2022. The All-Area and All-Mountain League First Team fullback regularly helped clear paths for the Panthers ball-carriers in a ground game that averaged 4.6 yards a pop. At linebacker, the 5-10, 235-pound Gutierrez had a part of a team-leading 101 tackles, with 47 solo stops and 54 assists.
Lompoc wide receiver Rudy Elizondo caught 61 passes for 975 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022, and he is listed on the South roster.
Several prominent seniors will not be playing in this one, including quarterbacks Darian Mensah of St. Joseph, Cavin Ross of Lompoc and Luke Gildred of Santa Ynez, wide receiver Jamar Howard of Mission Prep and running back Leo Kemp of Paso Robles.
Mensah signed with Tulane last fall, and Gildred signed with Claremont McKenna.
Santa Ynez tight end Aidan Scott was on the South roster at press time. Scott was injured for a good part of the 2022 season but has signed with Cal Poly.
The best thing about Graack blocking for him was "knowing that he would do everything he could to protect you, and you wouldn't get hit," said McCormack.
Graack said the best thing about blocking for McCormack was "blocking for a brother, someone I have a lot of love for."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.