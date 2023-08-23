Righetti Volleyball
Righetti volleyball players, left to right, middle hitter Kloe Kline, libero Tori Salazar, middle hitter Kendra Daniels.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The 2022 Righetti volleyball squad had a solid campaign, winning a first-round playoff match, placing second in the Ocean League and finishing 19-10-1 overall.

The Warriors think they can improve on that this year.

For starters "We have nine seniors,' said Righetti libero Tori Salazar, one of those seniors, after the Warriors (1-1, 1-0) edged Cabrillo (5-3, 1-1) 3-2 Tuesday night in an Ocean League match that lasted about two hours, 20 minutes at Righetti's Warrior Gym. Set scores were 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11.

