The St. Joseph softball team showed no ill effects Tuesday after a jarring loss to Lompoc less than 24 hours earlier.

Junior right-hander CharliRay Escobedo pitched a two-hit complete game, her hitters gave her plenty of backup and the Knights ended a four-game skid with a 10-0 Mountain League win at Righetti. The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

The Knights moved to 6-4, 1-1. The Warriors dropped to 1-6, 0-3. The game was moved up to 3:30 p.m. from a scheduled 4:30 p.m. start time in order to beat the rain. It was a good move. The rain started before the game would have ended after a 4:30 p.m. start.

