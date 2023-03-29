The St. Joseph softball team showed no ill effects Tuesday after a jarring loss to Lompoc less than 24 hours earlier.
Junior right-hander CharliRay Escobedo pitched a two-hit complete game, her hitters gave her plenty of backup and the Knights ended a four-game skid with a 10-0 Mountain League win at Righetti. The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Knights moved to 6-4, 1-1. The Warriors dropped to 1-6, 0-3. The game was moved up to 3:30 p.m. from a scheduled 4:30 p.m. start time in order to beat the rain. It was a good move. The rain started before the game would have ended after a 4:30 p.m. start.
St. Joseph seemed Monday to have its Mountain League opener well in hand and appeared to be on its way to ending a three-game losing streak. The Knights led-3-0 going into the top of the seventh, and right-hander Taylor Mediano had no-hit Lompoc through six innings.
Teagan Thompson completed a stunning comeback for the Braves when she belted a grand slam over the center field fence, lifting Lompoc to a 5-3 win at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home site.
"That loss brought us down emotionally a little bit, but we kept encouraging each other today," Escobedo said Tuesday after she finished a strong outing with two strikeouts. She struck out seven on the day and walked just one.
Lizzette Carlos racked up three RBIs for St. Joseph Tuesday, Jade Salazar had two, and Desirae Marroquin, Dezirae Rodriguez and Mikayla Provence all had one.
Salazar started the scoring when she lined a two-run single to right field off Righetti starter Emily Fortin.
Meanwhile, Escobedo kept the Warriors off-balance with a solid array of pitches. Sereniti Lopez and Tori Salazar both singled, Escobedo gave up the one walk and, save for one inconsequential error, that was the extent of the damage Righetti did against Escobedo.
"I threw a lot of curveballs, changeups, and some rise balls today," said Escobedo.
"This was a good first league appearance for me. I did pitch some good games in the pre-season."
St. Joseph started its campaign with five wins, lost four straight then righted itself Tuesday.
Carlos had two hits, including a bases-clearing double in the fourth. Salazar, Marroquin and Mediano all had two hits as well.
Now that St. Joseph has its first league win under its belt, "I think we can compete for the league championship," said Escobedo.
As far as St. Joseph's post-season prospects, "We didn't lose much at all to graduation last year, and I think we can make a deep playoff run," the junior said.
St. Joseph lost just three 2022 seniors to graduation. After a solid 11-4 Mountain League campaign in 2022, the Knights lost in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
The Knights will continue a busy week by hosting Paso Robles Thursday in a 4:30 p.m. league game at St. Louis de Montfort. The Warriors will host Arroyo Grande in a league game at the same time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.