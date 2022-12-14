Santa Maria Elks No. 1538, in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will be hosting its annual Basketball Hoop Shoot Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Minami Center.

The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA.

Registration will take place from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. the day of the event. Competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. Age categories are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. A contestant's age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2023.

