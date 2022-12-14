The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA.
Registration will take place from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. the day of the event. Competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. Age categories are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. A contestant's age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2023.
Each contestant will have 25 shots at the basket. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will advance to the district competition. State, regional and national competition will follow, with the Nationals taking place in Chicago.
Tiebreakers will be determined at the end of the Shoot. First, second and third-place winners will be acknowledged at an awards dinner at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Monday, Dec. 19.