Orcutt Academy's Elizabeth Johnson is having a dominant freshman season, averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

After playing youth club ball for five years with CalSwoosh, Elizabeth Johnson has adjusted readily to high school basketball.

"I adjusted pretty quickly to playing basketball at the high school level," the 6-foot-2 Orcutt Academy freshman power forward-center said, and the stats bear her statement out.

Johnson did say, "In club ball, there's more freedom. You have to be more structured when you're playing for a high school team."  

