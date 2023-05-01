Two area football stars have moved on to the National Football League.

Neither Elijah Cooks, a Santa Maria native, and Toa Taua, who hails from Lompoc, heard their names called during the three-day NFL draft that wrapped up Saturday.

However, both got to work figuring out the next steps in their football journeys.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0