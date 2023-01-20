012123 AGHS HALL OF FAME 01
Buy Now

Arroyo Grande High School coach Tom Goossen, backed by his varsity football team, displays the 2011 CIF Southern Section Western Division championship plaque won in a 42-14 victory against Culver City High School to take the championship in 2011.

 Leah Thompson, Staff file

The Arroyo Grande High School Eagle Athletic Foundation is scheduled to hold its annual Hall of Fame Dinner Saturday, Jan. 28 at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person, and a table for eight can be purchased for $600. 

In addition to serving as a fundraiser for the Foundation, the dinner will include the induction of five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees include two past student-athletes, Kindra Shaffer O'Hare and Jessica Hancher Malone, two coaches, Mike McAustin and Tom Goossen, and a community member, Dr. Sean Devine.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you